Jennifer Garner Offering Free Showing of Love, Simon in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK - Jennifer Garner is offering a free showing of her new movie, Love, Simon, in Charleston, West Virginia this weekend.

Garner announced on her Instagram account, that the showing will be 6:55 PM on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 at Park Place Stadium Cinemas.

The tickets will only be available at the theater box office on the day of the show. The tickets are first come first serve, and you can only get one ticket per person.

Love, Simon is about a closeted gay teenage boy in high school balancing friends, family, and the blackmailer threatening to out him.

Garner said in her post, "I’m so happy and proud to be a part of Love, Simon and want to share it with my hometown. Hey Charleston, West Virginia, how about letting me treat you to a special night at the movies?"