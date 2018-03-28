Lawrence County, KY Native Ricky Skaggs Joining Country Music Hall of Fame

By: Joseph Fitzwater

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 06:20 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 06:20 AM EDT

(WYMT) - Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced the 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday morning, according to an article in the Tennessean.

Lawrence County, KY native Ricky Skaggs was given the honor, along with Dottie West and Johnny Gimble.

The three were selected by an anonymous panel of leaders in the country music industry. They will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during a medallion ceremony later this year.

Skaggs was born in Cordell, Kentucky in 1954 and has been playing music since he was five.

"It's an absolute honor to be inducted," said Skaggs. "To all my fans out there that thought I was already a member of the Hall of Fame, today makes it official."

