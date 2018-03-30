Pilot claims mid-air UFO spotting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, TX (KRBC) - What would you do if you saw an unidentified flying object in your area? Would you want to track it down or would you just try to steer clear of it?

Well, an Abilene pilot encountering a situation like this and he was not the only one.

On February 24, 2018, four pilots reported encountering the unexpected.

"1095 affirmative. We had an aircraft in front of you 37 passed over him and we didn't have any targets so, just let me know if you see anything pass over you," the pilot asks in a tape released to the Phoenix New Times. The answer from the FAA was "negative."



Blenus Green said he was flying a commercial airplane from Arizona when he and his co-pilot say they saw a UFO over Roswell, New Mexico, as they were returning to Texas.

"Albuquerque Center asked us if we could look and just be on the lookout and see if we see anything, and I'm like 'okay'. So, sure enough, I was looking out the windscreen because I wanted to see if it was there and yeah, I did. I saw it," Green said.

Roswell, New Mexico is no stranger to the inexplicable. It is also the same city of the reported flying saucer siting, in 1947.

"1095, yeah something just passed over us. I don't know what it was but it's at least 2,000 to 3,000 feet above us."

Green said his out of this world sighting came, at more than 30,000 feet.

""It was very bright but it wasn't so bright that you couldn't look at it. You know, you almost wanted to look at it to try to figure out what it was. It didn't look anything like an airplane. You know, most airplanes, you're going to see some kind of wing surface, some type of a tail, really no matter what type of airplane it is," Green said.

Green is a retired B-1 air force pilot.

"What was weird about it, normally, if you have an object and the sun is shining this way, the reflection would be on this side, but this was bright all the way around. It was so bright that you really couldn't make out what shape it was," Green said.

He said never seen anything like it in his 20 years of flying.

"I wasn't scared at all, I was just really fascinated by it. Just trying to figure out what it was because it was so out of the ordinary," Green said.