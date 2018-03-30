BREAKING NEWS

Ashland Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Netflix hiring people to binge-watch

By: WFLA Web Staff

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 11:13 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 02:16 PM EDT

(WFLA) - If you like binge-watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, you'll want to check out a new job that's available.

The company is looking to hire people to watch, categorize and rate its movies and shows as an "editorial analyst."

Netflix has already posted the job on its website. The listing says, "You will be tagging, rating, researching and enhancing title-level metadata for the Netflix Originals catalogue."

The company says it is looking for someone who is passionate about movies and TV and can remain objective and deliver constructive analysis.

The website does not list any information on salary.

You can learn more about the position here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local