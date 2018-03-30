Netflix hiring people to binge-watch
(WFLA) - If you like binge-watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, you'll want to check out a new job that's available.
The company is looking to hire people to watch, categorize and rate its movies and shows as an "editorial analyst."
Netflix has already posted the job on its website. The listing says, "You will be tagging, rating, researching and enhancing title-level metadata for the Netflix Originals catalogue."
The company says it is looking for someone who is passionate about movies and TV and can remain objective and deliver constructive analysis.
The website does not list any information on salary.
You can learn more about the position here.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mega Millions numbers: 11, 28, 31, 46, 59, Mega Ball 1
- South Korean singers fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts
- Green's 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Rockets over Suns 104-103
- IOC president says Kim committed to Tokyo, Beijing Olympics
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.