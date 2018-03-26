CDC warns a second wave of flu is happening now

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH/WOWK) - Flu season is winding down, but the Centers for Disease Control are warning about a second wave of Flu Virus B, which is happening right now.

The CDC says that B-viruses are being reported more frequently than the A-strain, which had been more dominant recently. A CDC spokesperson says B-strain viruses tend to be more severe for younger children.

Experts say it’s possible for those who have already been sick with the flu to fall ill again with a different strain later in the season.

The number of flu-related deaths is down in West Virginia to 23 deaths last week, which is below the peak of 71 deaths in a week back at the beginning of January.

In Ohio, flu-related deaths are down to 99 deaths last week from a peak of 295 deaths in a week back in January.

In Kentucky, flu-related deaths are down to 31 deaths this past week from a peak of 167 during a week in January.

