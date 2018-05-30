Crews Fight House Fire in Nitro

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nitro, WV - It took fire crews less than half an hour to put out a fire in a vacant home in Nitro overnight.

The fire broke out in a home near the corner of 3rd Ave. and 21st St. around 3 a.m.

Crews from Nitro, Tyler Mountain, Poca and Teays Valley were all on scene to fight the fire.

The city building inspector will be investigating.

At this point there is no word on what started the fire.