News

Crews Fight House Fire in Nitro

By:

Posted: May 30, 2018 06:33 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 06:48 AM EDT

Nitro, WV - It took fire crews less than half an hour to put out a fire in a vacant home in Nitro overnight. 

The fire broke out in a home near the corner of 3rd Ave. and 21st St. around 3 a.m. 

Crews from Nitro, Tyler Mountain, Poca and Teays Valley were all on scene to fight the fire. 

The city building inspector will be investigating.   

At this point there is no word on what started the fire. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases

Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.

Read More »
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.

Read More »
Auto Racing Challenge
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Auto Racing Challenge

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local