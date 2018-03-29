Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brian Olson (L) and Jeremy Boggs (R)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - UPDATE: 3/28/2018 11:20 P.M.

Police have arrested Brian Edward Olson II after he was located in Elliott County, KY.

According to a release, Kentucky State Troopers were alerted to Olson's whereabouts in the Morehead area on Tuesday.

Troopers found him running through the woods and were able to arrest him on a 2nd degree escape charge, in relation to his escape from Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Jeremy Ruben Boggs remains at large.

ORIGINAL:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for two escapees from the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The two men; Jeremy Ruben Boggs and Brian Edward Olson, II were working on a garbage detail on KY 201, at the 4.8-mile marker, when they escaped.

Boggs, 30, of Sandy Hook, KY, is described as being 5’9” tall, weighing about 165 lbs., having brown hair, and having hazel eyes.

Olson, 23, also of Sandy Hook, KY, is described as being 5’8” tall, weighing about 198 lbs., having brown hair, and having brown eyes. Olson also has tattoos on both arms, of his last name, and a peace sign.

Sheriff Dwayne Price says that they walked about 70 yards away southbound from the work detail being run by Doug Saylor.

Once Jailer Saylor noticed they were gone, he began walking south toward the Johnson County Road Department and the Kentucky State Highway work detail.

Saylor was unable to locate the inmates. He notified the other work detail and Johnson County 911 that the inmates were gone.

After notifying the Johnson County Dispatch an immediate search was conducted by Saylor. Sheriff Price says that no footprints or any other indications were found that they had run into the surrounding woods.

Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price, Chief Deputy Kevin Pelphrey, Deputy Byron Fairchild, and Kentucky State Trooper Zach Haney responded to the scene and began a search of the area.

It is believed that the inmates may have gotten a ride from someone, or had a vehicle waiting in the area.

Warrants were obtained charging Boggs and Olson with Escape 2nd Degree (from custody).

The escapees have been entered into NCIC.

Kentucky State Police Post 8, which covers Sandy Hook, has been notified and they are also actively searching for Boggs and Olson.

If you have seen these men, please contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 789-3411, or any law enforcement agency as soon as possible.