Man Sought for Questioning in Attempted Murder of Local Police Officer Arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ashland Police Department

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - UPDATE (3/29/18):

Frank Jolliff Jr. and Danny Halley, who were wanted for questioning related to the attempted murder of an Ashland Police Officer, have been taken into custody.

They have been arrested for wanton endangerment 1st, and flee and evading 1st.

They were arrested at a residence in Ashland with the combined efforts of the Kentucky State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, and Ashland Police Department.

____

ORIGINAL:

A man considered armed and dangerous by police is wanted for wanton endangerment and questioning related to the attempted murder of a local police officer.

According to the Ashland Police Department, police officers are searching for Frank Jolliff Jr.

Jolliff Jr. is wanted for 1st degree fleeing and evading and 1st degree wanton endangerment.

He is also sought for questioning related to the attempted murder of an Ashland Police Department police officer.

He is considered armed and dangerous by police officers.

If located, contact 911.