Suspect In Fatal Huntington Shooting Arrested in Michigan

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE (3/28/2018 12:45 PM):

A suspect in the fatal shooting of Dewayne Lamont Robinson in Huntington, WV has been arrested in Michigan.

Brandon Keishaun Reed, 18, of Detroit, MI has been arrested

Reed was wanted in the murder of Robinson.

UPDATE (3/11/2018 9:30 PM):

The victim and suspect in today's shooting and subsequent Homicide have been identified.

The victim is Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, Ohio, he was located inside the residence deceased from gunshot wounds.

After detectives conducted their initial investigation, they obtained enough information to obtain a first-degree murder warrant for Brandon Keishaun Reed, 18, of Detroit.

At this time, no motive has been determined and interviews are ongoing.

ORIGINAL:

One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Huntington.

911 dispatchers tell 13 News it happened on 11th Avenue Sunday afternoon. Huntington Police confirm there were two people shot in the incident. A male has died. The other victim, a female, was transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are not releasing the victim's names pending notification of family. Both victims were shot inside the same home.

Huntington Police say they're interviewing witnesses and actively searching for a suspect.

