Charleston apartment building boarded up following search warrant execution by CPD

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A search warrant was executed on a Charleston apartment building Wednesday, May 30, 2018. As a result, the building was boarded up and two arrests were made.

The apartments are located in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue, according to Lt. Autumn Davis with the Charleston Police Department.

Davis said the department's B Shift and Hybrid Unit executed the warrant. The apartments had multiple issues with "people coming and going, theft, drugs, and stolen property".

Two arrests were made as a result of the search warrant execution. David Bernard Strayhorn, 26, who is homeless, was charged with breaking and entering. Jason Allen Phillips, 34, of 5th Avenue in Charleston was taken into custody for a shoplifting capias.

Officers seized evidence from the property, Davis said.

The Charleston Building Commission boarded up the property once officers cleared the scene.

Davis added that "residents in the area were very pleased as this has been a nuisance location for some time".

Phillips and Strayhorn were transported to South Central Regional Jail.