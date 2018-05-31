Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roseanna Thompson and Richard Wilson Smith II

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A grandmother in Charleston, West Virginia has been arrested and charged with Incest and production of child porn.

Roseanna Thompson, 45, has been charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Sexual Assault in the First degree, Incest, and Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct.

LIVE ARRAIGNMENT: Grandmother, Roseanna Thompson, of Charleston, accused of sexual abuse of infant relative. Posted by WOWK 13 NEWS on Wednesday, May 30, 2018

On February 19th, 2015, Thompson and Richard Wilson Smith II were in custody of an infant family member at their home in Kanawha County. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson and Smith sexually assaulted and abused the female infant.

The complaint also says that Thompson and Smith filmed themselves during the sexual assault and abuse of the infant. According to West Virginia State Police the video was found in Smith's home.

Captain Reginald Patterson denied that they found anything to imply Smith had other victims.

Thompson is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

