Crime

Charleston Grandma Charged with Incest of Infant Relative, Man Also Arrested

Posted: May 30, 2018 02:53 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 11:17 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A grandmother in Charleston, West Virginia has been arrested and charged with Incest and production of child porn.

Roseanna Thompson, 45, has been charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Sexual Assault in the First degree, Incest, and Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct.

 

 

On February 19th, 2015, Thompson and Richard Wilson Smith II were in custody of an infant family member at their home in Kanawha County. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson and Smith sexually assaulted and abused the female infant.

The complaint also says that Thompson and Smith filmed themselves during the sexual assault and abuse of the infant. According to West Virginia State Police the video was found in Smith's home.

Captain Reginald Patterson denied that they found anything to imply Smith had other victims.

Thompson is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.
 

