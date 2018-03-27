EXCLUSIVE: Charleston Police, humane officers execute animal cruelty search warrant, suspect charged

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man is charged with three counts of animal cruelty following the execution of a search warrant on Monday, March 26.

According to a criminal complaint, a humane officer was dispatched to the home of the suspect, Willie Sanders, 45, of Iowa Street on March 23.

The caller had stated that several dogs were possibly being treated "in a cruel manner" and alleged possible dog fighting.

When the humane officer arrived on the scene, she found a pitbull mix that had serious injuries to both of her ears. Sanders told the officer that the dog had been in a fight with a neighbor's dog a week prior.

When asked if the dog had been taken to see a veterinarian, Sanders said a friend had brought her in, however, Sanders could not provide any paperwork to back up that claim.

The dog was transported to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, according the to complaint. The shelter's veterinarian said the dog had not been seen by a licensed vet at any point. She went on to state that the dog's injuries were almost a month old.

In all, 12 animals were seized from Sander's property- three on Friday and nine on Monday- six cats and six dogs.

The dogs had various ailments and injuries including but not limited to severe infection, open wounds and necrosis. One dog's ear was amputated.

The dogs had old and new scaring, according to court documents. One dog's upper teeth were fractured along the gum line.

Sanders was charged with three counts of animal cruelty and was transported to South Central Regional Jail.