BREAKING NEWS

Charleston Police investigating teacher for sending nude photos to student

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 10:49 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 10:49 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston police tell 13 News that they are investigating a teacher at Capital High School for allegedly sending naked photos to a student.

The name of the teacher has not been released.

Police say that no charges have been filed at this time.

Kanawha County Schools Communication Director Briana Warner says they are not able to comment on personnel matters. 

The investigation in ongoing.

This a developing story, stay with 13 News for the latest.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local