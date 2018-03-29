WEATHER ALERTS
1 / 22
Charleston Police investigating teacher for sending nude photos to student
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston police tell 13 News that they are investigating a teacher at Capital High School for allegedly sending naked photos to a student.
The name of the teacher has not been released.
Police say that no charges have been filed at this time.
Kanawha County Schools Communication Director Briana Warner says they are not able to comment on personnel matters.
The investigation in ongoing.
This a developing story, stay with 13 News for the latest.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
School Custodian Arrested for Child Porn
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Mom arrested after 2 kids found in road
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KCHD Votes to Continue Needle Exchange Suspension
- Angry families demand facts on deadly Venezuela jail riot
- Kenyan opposition figure says he was drugged and deported
- Superjumbo flight to Lebanon brings hopes of tourism revival
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.