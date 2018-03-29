Charleston Police investigating teacher for sending nude photos to student

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston police tell 13 News that they are investigating a teacher at Capital High School for allegedly sending naked photos to a student.

The name of the teacher has not been released.

Police say that no charges have been filed at this time.

Kanawha County Schools Communication Director Briana Warner says they are not able to comment on personnel matters.

The investigation in ongoing.

This a developing story, stay with 13 News for the latest.