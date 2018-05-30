Charlestonian not allowing West Side arson to deter him from realizing dream of revitalization

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The home along Ohio Avenue was set on fire around 11 p.m. on May 29.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire officials are searching for a person of interest in connection to what they're calling an arson along Ohio Avenue Tuesday night.

The fire was set around 11 p.m., near the Kanawha Boulevard. A family was in the process of renovating the turn of the century home, with the goal of assisting in revitalizing the area.

Steve Duffield said Wednesday, "When you're invested at the level we are, how do you just walk away from it? And then the question becomes, if you pass it off to someone else, what kind of steward are they going to be?"

Duffield believes in the West Side of Charleston. So much so, in fact, that he personally invests his hard-earned cash into transforming it, one property at a time.

So when he said someone set fire to his property, it was devastating.

An employee who maintains the property was riding his bike by the house and saw a man on the back porch. That worker said he chased him off. Both of them left the area. Next thing he knew, he looked back and saw smoke billowing from the roof.

Fire officials are investigating- looking for that person of interest.

Duffield has invested so much more than just funding into these properties. He's invested his time, his passion, his life. He was born and raised in Charleston. The goal here is to revitalize this area. So, when situations like this happen, it's a hit.

"There's a profound difference when you get someone who actually lives in the community as opposed to someone who just invests in the community," Duffield said.

This isn't the first setback he's faced. His properties have been broken into, things stolen, vandalized, but this Charlestonian has a vision for the West Side and for now, he's not going to let anyone stop him.

If you have any information on this case, or other arsons, you're asked to contact the State Fire Marshak's office tipline at 1-800-233-FIRE.

Any information that leads to a conviction received a reward of $5,000.