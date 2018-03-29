Bank robbery suspect arrested in Charleston

10:45 a.m. March 29, 2018 UPDATE: A man wanted for a bank robbery in Bluewell is arrested in Charleston, WV. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Thursday, March 29 that Donovan Lyles was arrested during a drug sweep in Kanawha County.

He is the suspect in a hold up at First Community Bank in Februrary. The arrest was made several weeks earlier.

Lyles is also wanted for crimes in Michigan. Deputies told 59News he is being extradited to face those charges. Lyles will then be returned to West Virginia to face charges here, including those connected to the bank robbery.

UPDATE 2/13/2018 4:00 PM

The preliminary hearing for the woman accused of robbing a bank was held Tuesday (2/13). Kara Dawn Keen went before Magistrate Charles Poe in Mercer County Court.

Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department took the witness stand. In his testimony, Parks spoke about a note that was handed over to the bank teller before the suspect robbed the bank. He believed the handwriting of the note matched the handwriting of Keen.

Magistrate Poe will send Keen's case to the grand jury in June. According to Anthony Heltzel, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, the request to reduce Keen's bond was also denied.

UPDATE 2/9/2018 11:20 AM

BLUEWELL, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A woman who was wanted for a bank robbery has turned herself in after she was arrested and then released without charges due to 'improper paperwork.'

Kara Dawn Keen turned herself in to Mercer County Deputies Friday morning. Keen and another man are accused of robbing a bank in the Bluewell area.

Keen is waiting to be arraigned before a magistrate.

UPDATED STORY 2/9/2018 10:45 AM

BLUEWELL, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A woman who was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Bluewell was released due to 'improper paperwork,' according to deputies.

Mercer County Deputies are now looking for both of the suspects involved in the robbery. Friday morning, they also released a picture of the male suspect involved.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at the First Community Bank in Bluewell. Deputies said they pulled over the two suspects at a store in Bluefield, Virginia. During the traffic stop, the male suspect ran from the scene and the woman, who has been identified as Kara Dawn Keen, was arrested.

A Virginia magistrate let Keen go with no charges filed due to improper paperwork, according to deputies.

"We did what we always do," Sheriff Tommy Bailey said. "The legislature changed some rules we didn't know about."

Inside of the vehicle, deputies said they found a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. The two reportedly got away with around $1,700.

Deputies are searching for both of the suspects. The man involved has not been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/8/2017

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) -- Deputies in Mercer County are on the scene of a bank robbery. It happened at the First Community Bank in Bluewell.

The call came in at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Investigators said one person is on the run in the case and another is in custody. They have not identified either of the suspects at this time.

There is an active search going on. According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, they are searching for the suspect in the Crescent View area with K-9 units. A description of the suspect has not been released yet.

According to deputies, the getaway vehicle was left at the Swiftmart in Bluefield, VA. 59 News has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.