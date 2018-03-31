Deputies investigating business robbery in Kanawha County

BREAKING NEWS

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 09:01 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 09:01 PM EDT

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a robbery at a business in Cross Lanes.

According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery at Joli's near the 5200 block of Big Tyler Road. 

Deputies say they are looking for a black male who allegedly stole money from a clerk.

The suspect then fled on foot.

If you have any information regarding the robbery or the suspect, you're asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or 911.

