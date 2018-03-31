Deputies investigating business robbery in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a robbery at a business in Cross Lanes.
According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery at Joli's near the 5200 block of Big Tyler Road.
Deputies say they are looking for a black male who allegedly stole money from a clerk.
The suspect then fled on foot.
If you have any information regarding the robbery or the suspect, you're asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or 911.
