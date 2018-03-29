Doddridge County Schools employee arrested on sexual abuse charge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST UNION, WV (WBOY) - A Doddridge County Schools employee was arrested on a sexual abuse charge, according to court documents.

Steven Burnside, 34, of Salem, is listed as a maintenance worker on the Doddridge County Schools' website.

Burnside is accused of touching a 15-year-old girl sexually in November, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Burnside is charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Doddridge County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman issued the following statement on Burnside's arrest: