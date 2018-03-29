WEATHER ALERTS
Doddridge County Schools employee arrested on sexual abuse charge
WEST UNION, WV (WBOY) - A Doddridge County Schools employee was arrested on a sexual abuse charge, according to court documents.
Steven Burnside, 34, of Salem, is listed as a maintenance worker on the Doddridge County Schools' website.
Burnside is accused of touching a 15-year-old girl sexually in November, according to the West Virginia State Police.
Burnside is charged with third-degree sexual abuse.
Doddridge County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman issued the following statement on Burnside's arrest:
"I can confirm that Mr. Burnside is employed by our school system, and administration is aware of his recent arrest. As the media is aware, personnel laws prohibit me from addressing specific personnel matters, including information related to specific employees such as this employee. To address specific personnel matters would violate the due process rights afforded to employees who may or may not be subject to adverse employment action. I can assure you that any decisions made, and recommendations taken to the Doddridge County Board of Education, on all personnel matters are absolutely and always in the best interest of our students. Again, to discuss anything further at this time would be inappropriate, and I trust the media understands the same. I can say that as the Superintendent, I expect all of our employees to exhibit professional behavior, maintain a safe and healthy educational environment, and demonstrate responsible citizenship at all times. Anything less is not acceptable and will be dealt with pursuant to the personnel laws that govern public education."
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
