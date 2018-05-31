Drag racing suspect was going 102 mph before hitting, killing Ohio mom, toddler
TAMPA, FL (WFLA) - The driver suspected of hitting and killing a mother and her 21-month-old child on Bayshore Blvd. last week was going 102 miles per hour before the tragic collision, court documents revealed.
On May 23, police said 18-year-old Cameron Herrin and 17-year-old John Barrineau were traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the Mustang Herrin was driving struck and killed 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger and seriously injured Lillia Raubernolt who was in a stroller.
After the crash, detectives obtained digital evidence that showed the Mustang was traveling at 102 mph before Herrin hit the breaks and plowed into the young mother and her child, according to an arrest warrant.
A witness previously told detectives the cars passed him going 60 mph.
Herrin faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter. He bonded out of the Hillsborough County Jail on Saturday.
Huntington Officer Injured by Vehicle
WV Dad Accused of Putting Kids in Dryer
