Fayette County Mom arrested after 2 young kids found wandering in road
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - A mother is facing charges after a pair of children were found wandering in the middle of the road in Oak Hill, WV.
Kendra McCutcheon, 35, of Oak Hill was arrested and charged with child neglect on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018.
Police were informed about a three-year-old and a four-year-old found in the middle of Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill on Monday, March 26th, 2018.
The children were spotted by a passerby near the Rite Aid more than half-a-mile from their home.
Investigators said the kids were barefooted and not dressed for the weather.
They were taken to the Fayette County Department of Health and Human Resources.
McCutcheon, the children's mother, later showed up at the DHHR.
Police said she admitted to taking narcotics for which she did not have a prescription.
She is facing two charges of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury.
She was arraigned in front of a Fayette County Magistrate who set a bond on $45,000.
Child Protective Services has provided a protection plan for the children.
