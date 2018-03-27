Guatemalan Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Entering U.S. After Being Spotted in Hurricane, WV

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Guatemala man has pled guilty to felony reentry of a removed alien after being spotted in Hurricane, WV.

According to US Attorney Mike Stuart, Roberto Tulul-Ambrocio, 29, of Sonola, Guatemala, faces up to 2 years of incarceration, a 250,000 dollar fine, supervised release for one year, and a special assessment when he is sentenced on May 14th.

On January 16, 2018, Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio was spotted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agents in Hurricane, West Virginia during an investigation of a nearby business location.

Approached by two ICE agents, Tulul-Ambrocio fled on foot and was apprehended after a short chase.

ICE agents confirmed that Tulul-Ambrocio was not in the United States legally and he was taken into custody.

Fingerprints taken from the defendant matched him to two prior removals in 2011.

The first 2011 prior removal occurred when he was caught near Tucson, Arizona in August and removed from the United States.

In October of 2011, Mr. Tulul-Ambrocio was found in Nogalez, Arizona and convicted in federal court of the misdemeanor crime of illegal entry.

He also faces removal proceedings at the conclusion of any sentence of incarceration.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart praised the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“If you’re an illegal and we catch you, we’ll prosecute you and then send you back. If you won’t follow the law to come to the United States, you’ll break our laws when you’re here, you can’t stay,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.