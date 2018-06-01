Huntington Officer Injured by Vehicle While Responding to Overdose
Huntington, WV - A Huntington Police Officer is recovering after being injured by a vehicle while responding to an overdose call.
It happened just after 9 p.m.
According to police, the officer was attempting to make an arrest near 9th Avenue and 22nd Street when the suspect attempted to drive away.
The suspect dragged the officer down the street for one block before police chasing on foot discharged their weapons into the vehicle, causing the driver to come to a stop.
Both officer and suspect were transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.
