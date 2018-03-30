Johnson County Sheriff's Office Search for Wanted Felon
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted felon and non-compliant sex offender.
Christopher G. Blanton, of Morgan County KY, has said to be seen in the Red Bush/Flat Gap area of Johnson County
Blanton has been named as a possible suspect in several cases of theft/burglary in the area.
The Sheriff's Office says to do not approach him and if spotted call 911. He may be armed and dangerous.
Blanton is around 5'10" tall, weighs around 230 lbs, has dark hair, and has green eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Blanton please call 911, 606-789-3411 , or contact KSP post 8 in Morehead or the Morgan County Sheriffs Office.
