Little Caesars employee shoots, kills attacker who wore clown mask

Posted: May 29, 2018 03:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 03:06 PM EDT

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WCMH) – Police in Florida are investigating after a Little Caesars employee shot and killed an attacker who was wearing a clown mask.

Surveillance video shows the Little Caesars employee closing the shop for the night. He turns off the lights and sets the alarm before going outside, WKMG reported.

As he was leaving, police say he was ambushed.

"As he stepped out of the door, he was immediately attacked by a suspect that was brandishing some type of wooden board," said Holly Hill Florida Police Chief Stephen Aldrich.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a clown mask, knew when to strike.

"He came dressed as he was in the attack with a board, so he apparently knew when the restaurant itself closed," said Aldrich.

The victim told police the man hit him in the face and shoulder and then tried to stab him with a pair of scissors.

Police say the victim then drew his handgun and fired several times, hitting the attacker.

Officers arrived minutes later. The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Aldrich says it is unlikely the restaurant employee will be charged with a crime.

"It doesn't appear that way in this point in time because like I said it was an ambush type of an attack and it does appear that he was defending himself," said Aldrich.

