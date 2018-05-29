Crime

Logan County Woman Arrested for Leaving Small Child in SUV

Posted: May 29, 2018 11:50 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 01:02 PM EDT

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman is under arrest for leaving a small child in an SUV.

According to the Chapmanville Police Department, officers received a call of a small child left in a vehicle at Foodland in Chapmanville, WV.

Officers found a small child in an SUV with the vehicle shut off and the front windows slightly opened.

Officers determined with the store that the child had been in the vehicle for at least 10 minutes with the outside temperatures being above 80 degrees. 

Officers arrested Jessica Vizcarra for Child Abuse.
 

