Logan County Woman Arrested for Leaving Small Child in SUV
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A woman is under arrest for leaving a small child in an SUV.
According to the Chapmanville Police Department, officers received a call of a small child left in a vehicle at Foodland in Chapmanville, WV.
Officers found a small child in an SUV with the vehicle shut off and the front windows slightly opened.
Officers determined with the store that the child had been in the vehicle for at least 10 minutes with the outside temperatures being above 80 degrees.
Officers arrested Jessica Vizcarra for Child Abuse.
Teen Partially Paralyzed After Shooting
Fayette man facing charges after...
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
