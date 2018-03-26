Man Arrested for Assaulting Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) - A Saint Albans man has been arrested on multiple charges for assaulting a Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy.

According to the criminal complaint, Major Tacy Forrest, 23, of Saint Albans, WV, has been arrested and chard with Battery on an Officer, Obstructing an Officer, and two counts of Assault on an Officer.

According to a Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy, he was dispatched to the Putnam County Day Report Center in Winfield on Friday, March 23rd, 2019 for a reported disturbance.

Dispatchers told the Deputy that someone was trying to break through the front door of the Day Report Center.

When the deputy arrived, he found Forrest walking away from the Day Report Center. The deputy says Forrest then turned towards him and said, "F**k you, I'll f**king kill you."

The deputy says that while making the arrest, Forrest pulled from his grip and the deputy used a leg sweep to take him to the ground. Forrest then grabbed the deputies left and dragged it along the sidewalk, injuring the deputies knuckles.

Another officer then arrived to help with the arrest. As they placed Forrest in handcuffs, he continued to resist. Deputies say the told him to stop resisting and that he was under arrest.

While they were placing Forrest into the back seat of a patrol vehicle, Forrest kicked the deputy in the stomach.

According to a day report officer, Forrest arrived at the office with his girlfriend. After an argument between Forrest and his girlfriend, the day report officer began to take the girlfriend into the rear of the office for safety.

The day report officer says that Forrest began kicking the glass front door and began walking towards her with a closed fist as she locked the door. The day report officer says she feared for her life and safety/

Forrest is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.