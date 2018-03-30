Man Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Cross Lanes Walmart
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - The Nitro Police Department have arrested a man for threatening to blow up the Walmart in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
According to Chief Eggleton, the Walmart was briefly on lockdown at around 3:00 PM on Friday, March 30th, 2018, after a man made a bomb threat to an employee.
Police say, Leonard Simpson, 59, of Nitro, brought a backpack into the store and left it inside. An employee asked Simpson where the backpack was, when he responded, "you'll know where it is when it blows up."
Police were able to locate the backpack and did not locate any explosive devices.
The lockdown has been lifted and no injuries were reported.
Simpson is now in custody.
