Man arrested for using children in shoplifting spree

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police arrested a man yesterday for allegedly involving children to assist in a 9 store shoplifting spree.

According to a release, Donald Ray Abner, 38, of Harper, was arrested and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods, organized retail theft, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say that on March 18th, 2018, Abner picked up Misty Lynn Duvall, 41, of Lester, and three children.

The operation initially started at the Charleston Town Center and continued through the Southridge retail area.

Abner allegedly drove them to Charleston and South Charleston where he encouraged them to steal merchandise from retail stores, including cutting anti-theft devices during the operation.

The total value exceeded $2,000 of items stolen from Macy's, JC Penney, American Eagle, Justice, Lane Bryant, Dressbarn, Casual Male XL, Kohl's, and Target.

Abner also told police that he had previously used Duvall and the three children to steal merchandise in Raleigh County.

Duvall is also charged with organized retail theft but has not been arrested at this time.

Child Protective Services have been informed about the criminal activity.