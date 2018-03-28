BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested for using children in shoplifting spree

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 03:52 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 03:52 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police arrested a man yesterday for allegedly involving children to assist in a 9 store shoplifting spree. 

According to a release, Donald Ray Abner, 38, of Harper, was arrested and charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods, organized retail theft, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

Police say that on March 18th, 2018, Abner picked up Misty Lynn Duvall, 41, of Lester, and three children. 

The operation initially started at the Charleston Town Center and continued through the Southridge retail area. 

Abner allegedly drove them to Charleston and South Charleston where he encouraged them to steal merchandise from retail stores, including cutting anti-theft devices during the operation.

The total value exceeded $2,000 of items stolen from Macy's, JC Penney, American Eagle, Justice, Lane Bryant, Dressbarn, Casual Male XL, Kohl's, and Target. 

Abner also told police that he had previously used Duvall and the three children to steal merchandise in Raleigh County.

Duvall is also charged with organized retail theft but has not been arrested at this time.

Child Protective Services have been informed about the criminal activity. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky

On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.

Read More »
Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Basketball Madness with Drew Goldfarb

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local