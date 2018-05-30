HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE: 5/29/2018

Court documents from the Cabell County Magistrate Court have revealed new details about a group assault on a Marshall police officer early Monday morning. The incident landed six people in jail.

According to police reports, Marshall police pulled over a gray BMW sedan for speeding near Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue around 1:14 a.m. While giving the driver, Stephanie Provo, 24, a field sobriety test, police say one of the six passengers, Austin Mills, 22, was "being belligerent" and "screaming and cursing" at Marshall officers J. Harless and A. Simmons.

Two of the other passengers, Steven Provo, 25, and Kaylon Spradling, 27, were ordered to leave the scene but did not. Steven Provo reportedly reached back into the vehicle, and when Simmons ordered him not to, he tried to flee. Officer Simmons was able to get Steven Provo on the ground. Then, Officer Simmons said, Spradling grabbed around his neck, causing him to fall on his back. While trying to get up, Officer Simmons said he saw the two other passengers, Raymond Mills, 24, and Jordan Mills, 24, running toward them. The officer reportedly started being "punched, elbowed, hit, kneed and grabbed" by all four people. Officer Simmons said he was "able to fight enough to survive," but five of the six passengers all fled the area on foot.

Huntington police officers responded to help around 1:31 a.m. They were able to locate Steven Provo, Raymond Mills, Jordan Mills, and Stephanie Provo. HPD officers said the suspects also fled from them, but eventually were caught.

All six people involved in the incident were arrested. Spradling was arrested for a felony charge of causing bodily injury and strangling, as well as misdemeanor charges of battery and fleeing from an officer. Steven Provo, Raymond Mills and Jordan Mills were arrested for misdemeanor charges of battery, obstructing an officer, and fleeing from an officer. Stephanie Provo was arrested for a felony charge of driving under the influence, misdemeanor fleeing, and multiple traffic citations. Austin Mills was arrested for possession of controlled substances, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct, which are all misdemeanors.

ORIGINAL: 5/28/2018

Five people have been arrested after a Marshall police officer was attacked during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department, one of their officers had pulled over a vehicle and more than one person from that vehicle started to assault the officer. Huntington Police responded to Marshall's campus at 300 Hal Greer Boulevard around 1:31 a.m. The suspects fled, but officers were able to arrest five people. The Marshall Police Department told 13 News that all of the suspects involved were caught.

Two females have been booked at the Western Regional Jail under pretrial felonies: Kaylon Spradling, 27, and Stephanie Provo, 24. Three males were also booked there under pretrial misdemeanors: Steven Provo, 25; Raymond Mills, 24; and Jordan Mills, 24.

According to HPD arrest records, Raymond Mills was arrested for obstructing an officer and fleeing without a vehicle. The four others were arrested for fleeing without a vehicle.

An employee at the Marshall Police Department told 13 News that the officer is doing okay and did not have to go to the hospital.

Bail has been set for each person at the following amounts:

- Kaylon Spradling (Pretrial Felon): $60,000 bail

- Stephanie Provo (Pretrial Felon): $11,300 bail

- Steven Provo (Pretrial Misdemeanor): $10,000 bail

- Raymond Mills (Pretrial Misdemeanor): $15,000 bail

- Jordan Mills (Pretrial Misdemeanor): $10,000 bail