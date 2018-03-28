Nicholas County Man Overdoses Then is Arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - Officers with the Lewisburg Police Department were called to a local hotel over a report that a man had overdosed. When they arrived they found the man in the parking lot. A search turned up heroin and needles.

Chad Aaron Grizzell, 30, of Summersville, WV was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was also wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court in Fayette County.

Grizzell was arraigned in front of Greenbrier County Magistrate Doug Beard. He was then released on bond. The case is still under investigation by the Lewisburg Police Department.