Ohio State Highway Patrol: Teen girl shot in possible road rage incident

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a teen girl was shot in the leg during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 680 Thursday afternoon.

“The possibility that it is a road rage, we’re certainly not ruling that out by any stretch of the imagination,” said Lt. Jerad Sutton, with Highway Patrol.

The victim, who was driving, was taken to the hospital. Troopers said her injury is serious, but not life-threatening.

Sutton said the victim is very young, “around the age of 18.”

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. between I-680 north and I-80 west, just past the Route 11 overpass. Sutton said both vehicles were moving at the time.

“Shot through the rear of the seat, into the leg.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out how many shots were fired.

The teen pulled her black Ford Escape over on the side of the road and turned her hazard lights on. Investigators would later put crime scene tape around it.

There was another teen girl riding in her car who was not injured — she remembered a lot about the other driver and was able to give a very good description of his vehicle.

The suspect, who is believed to be driving a dark blue 2003 to 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with window tint, is still at large. He is described as a black man in his 20s, possibly wearing a beanie hat at the time or having a shaved head.

“Fortunately, this ended in non-life threatening injuries. It could have certainly been tragic,” Sutton said.

The ramp to get onto I-80 westbound from I-680 was closed for about two and a half hours. It has since been reopened.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the possibility that this was not a road rage incident, but something else.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866 or by dialing #677.