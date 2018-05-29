One man charged in Kanawha County wire theft, one suspect still at large

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - According to a news release from deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a man who they've arrested before has been arrested again- this time, after deputies said he was caught stealing copper wire.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 around 3:30 a.m. 911 dispatchers received called from a security company watching suspects breaking into an American Electric Power yard near Nitro.

Deputies were dispatched and received updates from the security company as they made their way to the scene, the release stated.

The security company workers described two white male suspects cutting the lock off of a container, making entry, then rolling a large roll of wire across the road.

As Deputies arrived, the release said they were told the two suspects fled into the woods.

"Sergeant P. J. Lively deployed his K9, Arizona, and started a track where the suspects entered the wood line. While tracking Sgt. Lively could hear the suspect just ahead of him running towards Rt. 25, when the suspect reached Rt. 25 he was apprehended by an officer with the Nitro Police Department."

Sergeant Lively and Arizona continued to track to the suspect where Arizona gave a final indication that the suspect was the person she was tracking from the crime scene. The suspect was identified as Jonathan M. Chuangkrud, 37, of Dunbar.

The stolen wire was valued at approximately $3,000.00. The second suspect was not located.

Anyone with additional information about the crime, or tips about the identity of the second suspect is asked to call us at 304-357-0169. Tips can be emailed to tips@kanawhasheriff.us. Anonymous tips can be sent through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us. The agency can also receive messages through the department’s Facebook page.

Deputy Lonsinger is investigating.

Chuangkrud's name may sound familiar. He was arrested during a major drug bust in March , where more than $200,000 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other substances were seized.