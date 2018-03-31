Police catch suspect wanted by FBI in Greenup County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Flatwoods Police Department have arrested an Ashland man wanted by the FBI.

According to a release, Abdul Wilkerson, 29, was arrested near the the 1400 block of Bellefonte Road and Farm Hill Drive following a drug investigation.

Police say Wilkerson was charged with 3 counts of failure to appear warrants from Boyd County, 1 fugitive from justice warrant from Ohio for trafficking cocaine, and 1 federal warrant from the Louisville FBI Field Office for conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The Flatwoods Police Department were assisted by the Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, FBI Drug Task Force in Huntington, and Russell Police Department.

