Police catch suspect wanted by FBI in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Flatwoods Police Department have arrested an Ashland man wanted by the FBI.
According to a release, Abdul Wilkerson, 29, was arrested near the the 1400 block of Bellefonte Road and Farm Hill Drive following a drug investigation.
Police say Wilkerson was charged with 3 counts of failure to appear warrants from Boyd County, 1 fugitive from justice warrant from Ohio for trafficking cocaine, and 1 federal warrant from the Louisville FBI Field Office for conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.
The Flatwoods Police Department were assisted by the Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, FBI Drug Task Force in Huntington, and Russell Police Department.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Previous
Man Arrested for Flooding Local Hospital
Next
Deputies investigating business robbery
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mega Millions numbers: 11, 28, 31, 46, 59, Mega Ball 1
- South Korean singers fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts
- Green's 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Rockets over Suns 104-103
- IOC president says Kim committed to Tokyo, Beijing Olympics
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Train Like An Athlete - John Cominsky
On this week's Train Like an Athlete, Norman Seawright III joins University of Charleston Football's John Cominsky.Read More »
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.