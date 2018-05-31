Crime

Police: Man with no pants tried to get onto school bus

Posted: May 31, 2018 12:09 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2018 02:57 PM EDT

HEATH, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a man who was nude from the waist down tried to get on a school bus with students onboard.

Police in Heath say the bus was stopped Wednesday afternoon when the man made a move to get on the bus, but the bus driver blocked him and pulled away.

Nine elementary students were on the bus at the time.

Witnesses told police the pants-less man also tried to get into a home in the area.

Officers say they took 54-year-old Rodney Roach man into custody. It's not clear whether he has an attorney because there were no court records available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


