Suspect Dead After Police Pursuit Ends in Charleston

UPDATE: 3/29/2018 6:50 P.M.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Lt. Autumn Davis with the Charleston Police Department says that the suspect involved in a three-city pursuit has died.

According to Lt. Davis, the suspect was identified as Rodney Toler, 39, of Charleston.

Police say that a traffic stop was attempted in Dunbar just after 4 P.M. this afternoon when Toler fled.

The pursuit continued on MacCorkle Avenue in Dunbar through South Charleston before crashing into a vehicle near near Charleston Auto on Charleston's west side.

Following the crash, Toler became involved in a shootout with police when he was struck and killed.

RELATED STORY: Toler was previously arrested on a wanton endangerment charge in November 2017 after ramming a Charleston Police Department vehicle. During this incident, he brandished a weapon and was involved in a stand-off with police. Toler also told police multiple times to shoot him and that he wanted to die.

No police or civilians were injured during the shooting.

Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Police

ORIGINAL:

A police pursuit started in Dunbar and ended in Charleston this afternoon.

The pursuit happened at around 4:30 PM on Thursday, March 28th, 2018.

South Charleston Police, Dunbar Police, and Charleston Police were all involved in the pursuit.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, police were able to stop the suspect near Charleston Auto on the west side.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.

Witnesses say they heard several shots fired near Charleston Auto.

The Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

