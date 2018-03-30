Police say Ohio drug dealer caught after he illegally parked in handicap space

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing drug and firearm charges after police found him illegally parked in a handicap parking spot.

According to a police report, an undercover officer was told to be on the lookout for a car that was involved in a suspected drug transaction. Police found the suspected vehicle illegally parked in a handicap parking space at Martha’s Boulevard on Southern Boulevard.

When officers approached the car, the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Lynell Stanely, got out of the car and took off, the report stated.

During the chase, police say a gun fell out of Stanley’s waistband. Officers were able to tackle Stanley in an area of Ravenwood Avenue, according to the police report.

A search of Stanley uncovered 12 Oxycontin pills and $817 in cash, according to the report. Police also discovered that the gun that fell out of Stanley’s waistband was reported stolen out of Austintown.

Stanley was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, drug possession, obstructing official business and having an outstanding warrant.