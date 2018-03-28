Putnam County Sheriff's Department Search for Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is searching for someone suspected of credit card fraud.

Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett says they are requesting the public's assistance identifying the pictured suspect.

If you have any information about the identity of the pictured individual please contact Sgt. Hamrick at 304-586-9846.