Putnam Sheriff Searches for Man Who Stole $200 of Meat

Posted: May 29, 2018 03:31 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 03:32 PM EDT

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing $200 in meat from Kroger.

Deputies say the man entered the Kroger at 301 Great Teays Boulevard in Scott Depot, WV on Monday, May 28th, 2018, at approximately 8:24 AM.

They say he stole eight family packs of Red Meats worth around $200.

The suspect is a white man, around 5'9” tall, weighing around 165 pounds, has blonde hair, is 25 to 35 years old, and was last seen wearing white shoes, blue jeans, and a white T-shirt.

If anyone has information about the crime, or you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Corporal W.O. Seanze at 304-586-0256. EXT: 2117.

