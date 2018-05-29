Two People Stabbed in South Charleston, Suspect Sought
SOUTH CHARLESTON (WOWK) - South Charleston Police are searching for a man following a stabbing this morning.
Police are searching for 24-year old Vincent Gregory Baisi after police say he stabbed his mother and her boyfriend.
Police responded to a call of a man yelling for help on 10th Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found John Samples, with multiple stab wounds.
Baisi has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing and took off in Samples truck.
Baisi is wanted on two counts of malicious wounding and one count of grand larceny.
Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated.
South Charleston Police say that a man and a woman were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being stabbed.
SCPD says it was one single incident that was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of D Street, and they believe they are looking at one suspect.
No names have been released.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
