SOUTH CHARLESTON (WOWK) - South Charleston Police are searching for a man following a stabbing this morning.

Police are searching for 24-year old Vincent Gregory Baisi after police say he stabbed his mother and her boyfriend.

Police responded to a call of a man yelling for help on 10th Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found John Samples, with multiple stab wounds.

Baisi has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing and took off in Samples truck.

Baisi is wanted on two counts of malicious wounding and one count of grand larceny.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated.

