Crime

Two People Stabbed in South Charleston, Suspect Sought

By:

Posted: May 29, 2018 05:24 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 12:39 PM EDT

SOUTH CHARLESTON (WOWK) - South Charleston Police are searching for a man following a stabbing this morning.

Police are searching for 24-year old Vincent Gregory Baisi after police say he stabbed his mother and her boyfriend.

Police responded to a call of a man yelling for help on 10th Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found John Samples, with multiple stab wounds.

Baisi has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing and took off in Samples truck.

Baisi is wanted on two counts of malicious wounding and one count of grand larceny.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated.

---

South Charleston Police say that a man and a woman were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being stabbed. 

SCPD says it was one single incident that was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of D Street, and they believe they are looking at one suspect.

No names have been released. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Trending Stories

 

Don't Miss

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases

Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.

Read More »
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.

Read More »
Auto Racing Challenge
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Auto Racing Challenge

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa

Latest News - Local