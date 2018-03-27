Third Shooting Victim in Martin County, KY Dies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - - UPDATE: 03/27/18 @ 11:00a.m

The third victim in last week's fatal shooting on the Martin-Pike County line has died this morning

According to the Pike County Coroner, Amber Lockard, 30, passes away this morning.

No other information is available at this time.

UPDATE: 03/24/18 @ 11:00p.m

A third person has been identified in a murder investigation. Two are dead and another is in critical condition. That victim is Amber Lockard from Huddy KY.

Investigators are not saying what happened to the 30-year-old or what injuries she has suffered. Detectives have been conducting interviews, and collecting evidence. No suspects are being named in the investigation.

UPDATE: 03/23/18 @ 11:45p.m.

Two Victims of Martin County Shooting...

Two of the victims from the scene in Martin County have been identified.

Micah Sammons (20) from the Kimper area and, Derek L. James (26) from Huddy, both in Pike County.

The third victim’s name has not been released and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

More information is expected on the investigation and will be released as it develops.

_____

ORIGINIAL: 03/23/18 2 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting in... Kentucky State Police confirm two people are dead, and another person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting near the Martin/Pike County line.

KSP says the received a call of three bodies being found on a strip mine road off of Route 292 just inside Martin County across the Pike County line at around 1:30 PM on Friday, March 23rd, 2018.

Two people are dead and one has been transported to South Williamson ARH. The incident happened right off of 292. We will keep you updated on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/CI9GLlSZPO — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsWOWK) March 23, 2018

Upon arrival of the first Trooper, it was confirmed one person was still alive and needed medical attention. The person was transported to a hospital in South Williamson, KY.

Kentucky State Police Detectives are now on the scene and are continuing to investigate.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.