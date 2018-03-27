Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCEANA, W. Va. (WVNS)-- One man is facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges for assaulting another man and filming it on Snapchat.

According court documents, on March 22, 2018 the victim told police he was playing video games when Hunter Lusk and another man walked into the apartment around 6:30 a.m.

The victim said both men were drunk and were wanting to fight. The victim asked, but wasn't allowed to leave. Lusk and the other man hit and kicked the victim. Court documents further state the victim was made to call himself expletives on Snapchat. He was also hit and kicked during the recordings.

The victim told police he was forced into a vehicle and taken to someone else's house.

Lusk faces malicious wounding, kidnapping, and capias. He remains in the Southern Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

This story is a part of a larger investigation and according to prosecutors more arrests and charges are forthcoming.