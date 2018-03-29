Woman wakes up covered in blood, man arrested for attempted murder

By: Meghan Carr

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 10:05 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2018 10:49 AM EDT

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a woman claims he attacked her and she woke up in a pool of her own blood.

On March 26, 2018 a woman told deputies she got into an argument with Vernon Peters at a home on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

According to court documents, during the fight, she remembers seeing Peters walk towards her in an aggressive manner while popping his knuckles. The victim said she doesn't remember what happened after that, but she woke up in her own blood. 

When she heard Peters was still in the home she ran from the home and to a local restaurant.  She was taken to a local hospital where she received 13 stitches on the top of her head.

Peters is also facing malicious wounding and other charges. He remains in the Southern Regional Jail on a $500,000 bond.

