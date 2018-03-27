Police Respond to Multiple Fights at Capital High School

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police responded to Capital High School after multiple fights were reported.

According to Briana Warner, the Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools, the public resource officer called for extra help breaking up multiple fights at school dismissal.

According to the Charleston Police Department, there were four to five different student fights

Warner says the fights have now been broken up.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it.