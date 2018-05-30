School in Mason County Dismisses due to Threat

MASON, WV (WOWK) - A school in Mason County, West Virginia is dismissing students this morning due to a threat on the school.

According to Tammy Matheny, Secretary to the Superintendent of Mason County Schools, Wahama Junior/Senior High School is dismissing students at 8:30 AM on Wednesday. May 30th, 2018.

The Mason City Police, West Virginia State Police, and Mason County Sheriff's Department all responded, and the school's resource officer was on duty at the school.

Mason County Schools Superintendent, Jack Cullen, says no one was injured and everyone is safe.

Superintendent Cullen says any and every threat is taken very seriously.

If school is back in session tomorrow, there will be extra law enforcement presence at the school. The same for the last day of school on June 11th.

There will also be extra law enforcement at Wahama's graduation this Friday evening at the school.

The investigation of this morning's threat continues.

Superintendent Cullen says no other information is available at this time.

