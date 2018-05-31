5 Dogs Rescued from Charleston House Fire
Firefighters rescued five dogs from a house fire in Charleston this afternoon.
The home was along Sugar Creek Drive in Charleston, West Virginia at around 2 PM on Thursday, MAy 31st, 2018.
Firefighters say flames tore through the home, but luckily, no one was home at the time.
Firefighters were able to save the five dogs inside even resuscitating a little white puppy.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
