5 Dogs Rescued from Charleston House Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Firefighters rescued five dogs from a house fire in Charleston this afternoon.

The home was along Sugar Creek Drive in Charleston, West Virginia at around 2 PM on Thursday, MAy 31st, 2018.

Firefighters say flames tore through the home, but luckily, no one was home at the time.

Firefighters were able to save the five dogs inside even resuscitating a little white puppy.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.