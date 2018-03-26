Armed and Dangerous Man Sought for Questioning in Attempted Murder of Local Police Officer

By: Joseph Fitzwater

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 05:09 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 01:17 PM EDT

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - A man considered armed and dangerous by police is wanted for wanton endangerment and questioning related to the attempted murder of a local police officer.

According to the Ashland Police Department, police officers are searching for Frank Jolliff Jr.

Jolliff Jr. is wanted for 1st degree fleeing and evading and 1st degree wanton endangerment.

He is also sought for questioning related to the attempted murder of an Ashland Police Department police officer.

He is considered armed and dangerous by police officers.

If located, contact 911.

