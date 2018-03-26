Body Found on Ohio River Identified as Missing Man from Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body found on the Ohio River near Gallipolis, OH has been identified as a missing man from Putnam County.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, on Friday, March 23, 2018 at around 4:20 p.m. a fisherman spotted a body in the Ohio River, near Gallipolis, Ohio.

First Responders arrived on scene immediately, along with a representative from the State Medical Examiners Office.