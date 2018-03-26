Body Found on Ohio River Identified as Missing Man from Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body found on the Ohio River near Gallipolis, OH has been identified as a missing man from Putnam County.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, on Friday, March 23, 2018 at around 4:20 p.m. a fisherman spotted a body in the Ohio River, near Gallipolis, Ohio.
First Responders arrived on scene immediately, along with a representative from the State Medical Examiners Office.
During the preliminary investigation on scene, authorities were able to identify the body of Jason Kirkspatrick, 44, from Tucker Creek Campground in Winfield, WV.
Kirkspatrick had been missing since Christmas Day -2017.
The body was transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for an autopsy.
The Mason County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Natural Resources Police and the Gallia County Sheriff's Department assisted with the recovery efforts and the investigation.
