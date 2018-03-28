WEATHER ALERTS
Crash on I-64 Westbound at Nitro Bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes are back open on I-64 Westbound after a crash near the Nitro Bridge.
At around 8:55 AM on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018, a car went into the guardrail. A few minutes later, a truck struck the car and goes into retaining wall.
One person has been transported to a hospital.
Reportedly, the driver of the car was outside the car and jumped over the guardrail to avoid being hit.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
