Crash on I-64 Westbound at Nitro Bridge

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 09:26 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 10:30 AM EDT

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes are back open on I-64 Westbound after a crash near the Nitro Bridge. 

At around 8:55 AM on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018, a car went into the guardrail. A few minutes later, a truck struck the car and goes into retaining wall.

 

 

One person has been transported to a hospital.

Reportedly, the driver of the car was outside the car and jumped over the guardrail to avoid being hit.

Latest News - Local