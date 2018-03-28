Crash on I-64 Westbound at Nitro Bridge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes are back open on I-64 Westbound after a crash near the Nitro Bridge.

At around 8:55 AM on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018, a car went into the guardrail. A few minutes later, a truck struck the car and goes into retaining wall.

One person has been transported to a hospital.

Reportedly, the driver of the car was outside the car and jumped over the guardrail to avoid being hit.