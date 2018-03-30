BREAKING NEWS

By: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: Mar 30, 2018 06:09 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2018 06:12 PM EDT

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As many as 30 dogs are dead following a fire at a kennel in Muskegon County Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. at a boarding kennel at Storm’s Ahead Kennels located at 6911 E. Mount Garfield Road in Fruitport Township, east of Norton Shores.

When fire crews arrived on scene, authorities say the kennel was fully engulfed in flames.

Fruitport Township Director of Public Safety Brian Michelli told 24 Hour News 8 that as many as 30 dogs were inside at the time and none survived.

The operators of the kennel have started to contact dog owners, Michelli said. Many dogs were dropped off because area schools are on spring break.

Storm's Ahead Kennels posted the following statement on Facebook Friday:

"Early this morning a fire broke out in our kennel facility. Boarder dogs along with our own personal dogs in the kennel at the time lost their lives in the fire. We are devastated at the impact that this loss of lives is having on clients, friends, and family. We are notifying each of the families individually. Our prayers are with you all.

Janet and Michael"

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

