Garbage Truck Crashes Into South Charleston Home

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - South Charleston Police are investigating after a city garbage truck smashed into a home.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Ridge Drive.

South Charleston firefighters tell 13 News an elderly woman was home when the crash happened, sending debris flying. The woman had to crawl out of the house, but thankfully she was not hurt.

Firefighters say the garbage truck was parked and somehow rolled into the home. Police are still investigating whether there was a mechanical or driver issue.

South Charleston firefighters say Ridge Drive is shut down and without power. Wreckers are on scene working to get the garbage truck off the property.

13 News has a crew on scene. Stay with us for the latest in this developing story.