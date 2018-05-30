Live grenade found inside Ohio home under renovation
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man renovating a home in Ohio found a live hand grenade inside one of the walls.
The man was working on the home in Mentor-on-the-Lake Sunday afternoon when he discovered the grenade.
Police say the device was likely from World War II or the Korean War, and it still had the pin in it.
The Lake County Bomb Squad removed the grenade from the scene and safely detonated it. Police say an explosive-detection dog cleared the house for other explosives.
Officer Brian Yenkevich with the bomb squad tells WJW-TV it's become more common for people to find explosives left behind after veterans from World War II or the Korean War have died.
Previous
Garbage Truck Crashes Into Local Home
Next
Explosion damages UPS freight hub in
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Interactive Map of Locations with Confirmed Hepatitis A Cases
Here is a map with all of the locations that have confirmed Hepatitis A cases at this time.Read More »
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
WOWK-TV has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our series on the opioid crisis titled States of Addiction.Read More »
Latest News - Local
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.